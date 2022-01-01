Not Available

Jonathon "The Impaler" Sharkey threw himself into the race for Minnesota Governor on January 13, 2006. His thirteen point platform included helping farmers, improving the public school system, and advocating for better benefits for United States veterans. However, it was his "coming out" to the media as a Hecate Witch, Satanic Dark Priest and Sanguinary Vampire that grabbed Jonathon National and International attention. His candidacy marked the beginning of the largest amount of media coverage ever given to an unknown third party candidate running for Governor in American history