Polish director Krzysztof Zanussi once more explores the dilemma of intellectualism at the expense of humanity in 1982's Imperative. The story concerns math professor Robert Powell, who feels that there is something lacking in his ever-so-precise life. What is missing is truth, specifically philosophical truth. Thus he philosophizes at great length, allowing director Zanussi plenty of room for didactic but little room for warmth. Leading ladies Brigette Fossey and Leslie Caron occasionally melt through the cold logic of Imperative.

Robert PowellAugustin
Brigitte FosseyYvonne
Zbigniew ZapasiewiczPsychiatrist
Matthias HabichTheologist
Sigfrit SteinerProfessor
Leslie CaronMother

