This MGM short, part of James A. Fitzpatrick's Traveltalk series, takes the viewer to the capital of British India, Delhi. Visits to mosques and temples are followed by a tour of the shopping district, Chandni Chowk. The streets are filled bullock carts and only a few cars. Much is made of the peaceful co-existence between Hindu and Muslim. This is followed by a visit to the Viceroy's palace in adjoining New Delhi with a taste of the pomp and majesty of Imperial India.