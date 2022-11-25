Not Available

There is clear evidence that child trafficking is a worldwide industry. The most frightening part of it is that it is not a poorly-financed group of petty criminals – it a well-financed, well-organised operation. And it is used by large capital interests, primarily to entrap and blackmail people in power, including politicians, businessmen, the media, and even the police. If you’re wondering why our governments seem to continually serve large corporate interests instead of their voters, this is one of the reasons. The material is out there and it is reliable.