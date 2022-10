Not Available

A teenage girl, Yazmin is driven out of her own house by her father on account of her step mother. She works as a night club singer and has problem with her unfaithful boyfriend. Frustrated, she goes to Cameron Highlands to meet her uncle. There, she meets Hamid who sympathises and finds her a job as a private nurse to Zahari who has a heart problem. Yazmin’s presence brings fresh hope to Zahari.