Not Available

Guzman, a rich U.S. landowner is forced to leave for a short time, leaving his pregnant wife alone in the ranch. That night, a group of bandits, believing that the house is empty, enters with the purpose of stealing. She surprises them and they kill her. When Guzman returns, he finds in the fingers of his dead wife the tie pin of the murderer. Then, with the help of a Portuguese and a Mexican friends,he begins his revenge.