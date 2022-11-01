Import-eksport

Not Available

Jan loves Jasmin, but she has been promised to a Pakistani nephew who will shortly arrive in Norway in order to marry her. Under cover of writing a thesis on immigrant stores, Jan gets a job in the store of Allahditta and Yousaf, Jasmin's father and brother-in-law. Yousaf helps Jan to becomve a Moslem, so that he can have Jasmin, and Jan helps Yousaf prepare for his taxi driver's test. Simultaneously, Jan tries to work on Allahditta's attitude towards mixed marriages, which Allahditta is profoundly agains. This is an unusually warm-hearted and generous comedy which with humour investigates Pakistani-Norwegian cultural differences, and problems related to them.