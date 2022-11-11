Not Available

Experienced detective Lorenzo Brandoni is devastated after two personal catastrophes: his sister dies of cancer and his wife and son are killed in a car crash he’s mainly responsible for. Throwing himself into his work to ease the pain, he starts investigating a series of impossible crimes that a young nun claims responsibility for. Is she really the devil’s emissary ordered to carry out seemingly senseless slaughter? Or does she suffer from a mystical delirium? As she leads Brandoni further into his own tortured darkness to finally face his personal demons, the incredible truth will prove a shattering revelation.