Impossible Figures and Other Stories III

Not Available

A man and a woman meet in a waiting room and immediately get close to each other. They commence a game that gradually gets more and more ferocious. Their faces resemble masks while shapes slowly lose their integrity. Bodies are formed like clay, embracing each other up to the limits of impossibility. III is a portrait of a woman in an exhausting relationship with a man, which allures and repulses at the same time. The film is the third part of the triptych Impossible Figures and other stories.