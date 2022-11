Not Available

Robert Hirsch impresses as he takes on 11 different roles in Alex Joffé's comedy about the six sons of a recently deceased Jewish Casanova. To receive their inheritance, the sons must convene in Israel and recite a Kaddish (memorial prayer) for their dad. But planning the gathering is no easy feat. The film's title is based on the nonobservant son's futile attempts to contact his siblings on the one day when working is forbidden by Jewish law.