The history of how the Museum of Spanish Abstract Art of Cuenca was created. In the mid-1950s, the Spanish collector and painter Fernando Zóbel de Ayala (1924-1984) becomes fascinated by the young generation of Spanish abstract artists, so he begins to collect their work to show it to the public in Toledo. Until Gustavo Torner, a young forest engineer interested on art, proposes him to visit his city, Cuenca.