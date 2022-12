Not Available

Inna Dmitrieva's "Imprints of Absence" is, in the filmmaker's own words, 'an attempt to reconcile a love of one's city with the impossibility of returning there as home'. With a sense of distance, nostalgia and care, a city washed in blue develops, its corners turning into cyanotype photographs. Preserving image to preserve memory, the film explores the complicated relationship between where you are from and how much of it you carry with you.