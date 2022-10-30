Imprisoned By Love

Not Available

Tracie, a devoted wife and mother, lives every day in fear at the hands of her abusive drunk husband Gerald. She does everything in her power to make a lifeless marriage work for the sake of her two loving children Jordan and Brittany. In the process, she almost loses everything. She feels trapped and alone in an abusive marriage that is spiraling into a bottomless abyss. Her friends and family serve as the voices of reason, but will the situation ever change or will Tracie continue to take the abuse and blame.