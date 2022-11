Not Available

The Improv All Stars Games Night is an improvised show where 2 teams compete in a fun games night styled Improv battle. Everything is made up on the spot, based on suggestions the audience gives them. There are 10 games, 5 rounds, 2 teams but everyone's a winner. Featuring Biswa Kalyan Rath, Rahul Subrmanian, Aadar Malik, Jahnvi Dave, Radhika Vaz, Danish Sait and hosted by Kaneez Surka.