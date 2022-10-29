Not Available

Shotgun Jimmy is a nasty piece of work. Ripping off drug dealers, killing policemen, he'd decapitate his own grandmother for a sack full of loot. Schizophrenic, psychopathic, his only friend is Mary the Shotgun - his trusty, reliable pump-action. But during a violent road-rage incident, something goes horribly wrong and Jimmy finds himself chained in shackles in a dark, grimy dungeon where he ponders over a deeply buried secret past... Tomas Sorescu's been a bad man. He likes his whiskey. And brandy. Vodka, rum or gin? Hell, he'll drink petrol if it isn't nailed down. Only now he's done a rather silly thing. He's crashed his car - and killed his wife and little girl in the process. Tomas feels pretty bad about the situation. So bad, in fact, he needs another drink. But then it gets worse as a tall, powerful, gas-mask wearing figure pulls Tomas from the wreckage and introduces him to a special place... Sophie Scott is a successful career journalist in the sleepy village of Ramsbottom.