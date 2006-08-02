2006

Impy's Island

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Release Date

August 2nd, 2006

Impy's Island (German: Urmel aus dem Eis) is a 2006 German computer-animated feature film based on the children's novel Urmal from the Ice Age by Max Kruse. On a magical tropical island, a fun-loving group of misfit animals and people make a marvelous discovery.... a baby dinosaur frozen since prehistoric times! Little Impy, as the call him, is loving his new family and ready to explore the strange new world. but when a king from a faraway country vows to capture the love able baby dino for his private collection, all the inhabitants of Impy's island must join together to save their new friend.

Cast

Wigald BoningProfessor Habakuk Tibatong (voice)
Anke EngelkeWutz (voice)
Florian HalmDiener Sami (voice)
Christoph Maria HerbstDoktor Zwengelmann (voice)
Stefan KrausePinguin Ping (voice)
Oliver PocherSchuhschnabel Schusch (voice)

