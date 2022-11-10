Not Available

Impy's Wonderland

  • Animation
  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ambient Entertainment GmbH

The German-language CG-animated fantasy Urmel voll in Fahrt concerns a winged baby dinosaur who inhabits an island in the middle of the ocean with a group of loveable animal friends. Everything changes, however, when a dimwitted dinosaur hunter turns up and lures the creature back to captivity (via his luxury yacht) with rather sinister plans for his discovery.

Cast

Christoph Maria HerbstGespenst
Oliver KalkofeBarnaby
Wolfgang VölzSeelefant
Oliver PocherSchusch
Wigald BoningProfessor Habakuk Tibatong
Roland HemmoOtto

