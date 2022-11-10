Impy's Wonderland

The German-language CG-animated fantasy Urmel voll in Fahrt concerns a winged baby dinosaur who inhabits an island in the middle of the ocean with a group of loveable animal friends. Everything changes, however, when a dimwitted dinosaur hunter turns up and lures the creature back to captivity (via his luxury yacht) with rather sinister plans for his discovery.
|Christoph Maria Herbst
|Gespenst
|Oliver Kalkofe
|Barnaby
|Wolfgang Völz
|Seelefant
|Oliver Pocher
|Schusch
|Wigald Boning
|Professor Habakuk Tibatong
|Roland Hemmo
|Otto
