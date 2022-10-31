Not Available

Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikesi is a comical satire on the Machiavellian politics practiced in the late 18th century. In a faraway South Indian kingdom of Cholapuram Paalayam the king (Nagesh) and queen (Manorama) are longing for a child, as all their 22 children have died at birth. Little do they know that the queen’s brother Rajaguru Sangilimaayan (Nassar) is behind the death of their children, as he wants to be the next ruler. But when the queen gives birth to twins; based on instructions from an astrologer, Rajaguru orders the smarter one to be killed and the dimwit twin is brought up under his bullying. The child is named 23 am Pulikesi (Vadivelu). What happens when the two twins meet later in life forms the rest of the plot.