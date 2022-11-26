Not Available

IMYTA: 2000-2001

    This is history in the making! Say what you want, but the I Match Your Trick Association is breaking the mold of how to have a street competition. Let the crowd decide the winner, there are no rules, and whatever happens happens. “Time is money” is something that will be defined down to the very last trick. This Special edition will be a priceless addition to your video shelf. The memories and moments are all caught on film for a rare time capsule. The first competition nut was cracked at the infamous Embarcadero during the 2000 X Games.

