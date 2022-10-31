Not Available

A man gets a phone call from an acquaintance, asking for help. They must retrieve something lost inside a train tunnel. They must do it in the middle of the night. "In" is an psychological thriller set in the quiet country of Sweden, where people are hiding behind drawn blinds even though the closest neighbor live miles away. A place where you do not know who live in your apartment building or not even the people you play hockey with every week. We follow the two men into the darkness as they are forced to come closer together. And in spite of all confinement, there is still something left open, an escape, or an abyss, deep down in the dark.