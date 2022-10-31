In A Bottle

Not Available

Ruby, whose real name Rubidin've Ghaus is a couple in love. Because of my love of Ghaus, Rubidin willing to sacrifice to change his identity to Ruby. Not a bit of the sacrifices made by Ruby, changed his identity through a sex change. But Ruby calculation is wrong because Ghaus could not accept the physical condition of a woman once broke off communion with Ruby. Unexpectedly, the male hormone in Ruby return to form and he returned to Rubidin. Even Rubidin first fell in love with a girl who is gracious and they plan to marry. Can terjalinkah the price of a marriage if the husband does not have kelakianya and when not paid.