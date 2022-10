Not Available

The award-winning story of Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni follows a bride named Suzu Urano as she moves to her new life in Kure City on the coast of Hiroshima Prefecture. Suzu perseveres through World War II with pluck and determination. Keisuke Koide plays Shūsaku Hōjō, a naval officer who proposed to Suzu after one childhood meeting. - Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web