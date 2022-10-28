Not Available

In a Distant Time

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Yumeta Company

One rainy day, Akane crosses path with a kind young man who tacitly offers to her his coat. On their second encounter, he confesses that he has no recollection of who he is, his name or his past, but feels contented by just being with her. Besotted, Akane sets out to find his name, and to unravel his enigmatic connection with a famous cursed dance rumoured to kill anyone who attempts to perform it. (Source: ANN)

Cast

Tomoko KawakamiAkane Motomiya
Takahiro SakuraiSuefumi Ono
Shigeru NakaharaTakamichi Fujiwarano
Shinichiro MikiYorihisa Minamotono
Tomokazu SekiTenma Morimura
Kazuhiko InoueTomomasa Tachibanano

