In a Distant Time OVA 2

Takes place 100 years after the original story. In the past that is, very little time has gone by in the future. Kyou, which resembles Kyoto in the Heian period, is in turmoil because of a power struggle going on between the emperor and the retired emperor, and the people of Kyou are falling into desperation, fearing the coming of the end of the world. Karin was walking with her friends when suddenly she is brought by the White Dragon to the land of Kyou. She was chosen as the new priestess of the White Dragon and she must fight against the evil with the help of her guardians while meantime, she keeps having visions of a mysterious man...