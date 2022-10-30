In a Shallow Grave

1988

Garnet Montrose (Michael Beihn) returns home to West Virginia after suffering horrible facial disfigurement from wounds at the battle of Guadalcanal. He watches his former sweetheart Georgia (Maureen Mueller) from his farm down the road. Garnett is obviously socially withdrawn because of his injuries, and he soon enlists the help of itinerant young farmhand Potter Daventry (Patrick Dempsey) to deliver notes to Georgia. Garnet begins to open up to Potter before he suspects him of delivering more than letters. Potter quickly becomes a major focus in both Garnet and Georgia's lives in this drama taken from the novel by James Purdy.