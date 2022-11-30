Not Available

In A Silent Way centers around a young jazz guitarist, Jazzen Goodman, who dreams of becoming a jazz legend. He hires his best friend Dylan to film him on his journey through the jazz world. After being upstaged by his old bandmate at a house show where their now dueling bands are on the same bill, Jazzen has a dream about his death. Haunted by this "premonition" that he will meet his death in 30 days, Jazzen starts to devise a surefire plan that will take him to his ultimate goal of "post-mortem solidification into the annals of jazz history". This includes stalking his favorite jazz musician; and even trying to convince the head of a massive jazz label to sign him as a solo artist.