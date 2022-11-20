Not Available

In A Town This Size introduces an Oklahoma town and its long-suppressed tragedy of childhood sexual abuse. The abuser, a prominent and trusted former pediatrician is, through this film and for the first time, held accountable for the actions he cleverly perpetrated. Stories are told through poignant first-person interviews with his victims, their families and professionals. This film brings to viewers an unnerving familiarity with the lifelong devastation resulting from this kind of abuse. Covering events in the 1960s and 1970s and continuing into present times, these personal stories devastate, frustrate and inspire. In A Town This Size moves audiences to confront child sexual abuse as a primary social issue and presses for changes in state statutes of limitation.