Not Available

In a Year with 13 Moons

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pro-ject Filmproduktion

This drama follows the last few days in the life of Elvira (formerly Erwin) Weisshaupt. Years before, Erwin told a co-worker, Anton, that he loved him. "Too bad, you aren't a woman," he replied. Erwin took Anton at his word. Trying to salvage something from the wreckage love has made of his life, he now hopes that Anton will not reject him again.

Cast

Ingrid CavenZora la rouge
Gottfried JohnAnton Saitz
Elisabeth TrissenaarIrene Weishaupt
Eva MattesMarie-Ann
Günther KaufmannChauffeur
Lilo PempeitSchwester Gudrun

View Full Cast >

Images