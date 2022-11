Not Available

Man on a ladder holding a bucket and a brush puts up a poster for the British Empire Exhibition - "Why not go to Wembley?". Jerry walks along reading a newspaper. In a thought bubble above his head we can see that he is thinking about horse racing, the tote and money (I think!). He's so deep in thought that he knocks the poster man off his ladder. The man is very angry and knocks Jerry over with his brush. Jerry sees stars.