Not Available

In Broad Daylight

  • History
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Set in 1905. The story focuses on a young and inexperienced man in a revolutionary execution squad. He does his killing job out of idealism, and for the love of a woman. The young student murders a Russian spy and is afterwards arrested by the police. Much to his surprise he is released after a session with the traitor-judge, hinting at some leaks in the organisation. Student reports his suspicions back to the organisation, but in response is given a new hit mission.

Cast

Michal Bajor
Krystyna Janda
Gustaw Holoubek
Krzysztof Kolberger
Władysław Kowalski
Jan Nowicki

View Full Cast >

Images