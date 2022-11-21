In Command

Not Available

Back in 2007 Melissa Lauren spent a lot of time in France working for Marc Dorcel, who has spent the last year and a half slowly releasing these movies in the United States. Melissa has always been on of my favorite performers, and her sultry beauty is even more enhanced in front of camera抯 of Marc Dorcel entertainment. Here she plays an evil governess for a wheelchair bound and porn obsessed Horst Baron. She enjoys nothing more than tormenting Regina Ice, Horst new and somewhat awkward nurse. Going in, I expect amazing looking women, expensive costumes, and production values without equal.