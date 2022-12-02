Not Available

In Concert at the Met (DVD) - Highlights Five of the Met's greatest stars - Price, Horne, Troyanos, Domingo, and Milnes - joined James Levine for a series of irresistible concert programs, originally telecast in the 1980s. Featuring works by composers ranging from Handel to Meyerbeer to Puccini and Verdi, these performances include some of opera's favorite moments, delivered by a stunning group of legendary artists. Plàcido Domingo, Tatiana Troyanos (February 28, 1982) Leontyne Price, Marilyn Horne (March 28, 1982) Plàcido Domingo, Sherrill Milnes (January 30, 1983)