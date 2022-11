Not Available

This program produced for public television presents concert footage of the silken-voiced Dionne Warwick performing her best-known hits, including "Don't Make Me Over," "A Message to Michael," "Walk on By," "This Will Be," "Love Will Keep Us Together," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose?" and a stirring rendition of the heartbreaking "Alfie." Extras include an interview with Warwick herself reminiscing about the good years.