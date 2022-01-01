Not Available

In Conversation: Rick Berman & Brannon Braga is a 70-minute behind-the-scenes documentary. As the title already suggests, it consists of an indepth discussion session between former Star Trek: Enterprise producers Rick Berman and Brannon Braga about their involvement with the series, that has turned out so controversial among fans, and in which both men are discussing their side of the story. Conducted on 12 December 2012, the session was produced for inclusion as a special feature (or "VAM" – Value Added Material – as special feature producers Roger Lay, Jr. and Robert Meyer Burnett have dubbed these) on the 2013 ENT Season 1 Blu-ray set, where it can be found on disc 1.