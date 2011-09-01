A dramatization of one man's rescue of Jewish refugees in the Nazi-occupied Polish city of Lvov. In Darkness tells the true story of Leopold Soha who risks his own life to save a dozen people from certain death. Initially only interested in his own good, the thief and burglar hides Jewish refugees for 14 months in the sewers of the Nazi-occupied town of Lvov (former Poland).
|Robert Więckiewicz
|Leopold Soha
|Benno Fürmann
|Mundek Margulies
|Agnieszka Grochowska
|Klara Keller
|Maria Schrader
|Paulina Chiger
|Marcin Bosak
|Janek Weiss
|Julia Kijowska
|Chaja
