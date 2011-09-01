2011

In Darkness

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 1st, 2011

Studio

Studio Filmowe Zebra

A dramatization of one man's rescue of Jewish refugees in the Nazi-occupied Polish city of Lvov. In Darkness tells the true story of Leopold Soha who risks his own life to save a dozen people from certain death. Initially only interested in his own good, the thief and burglar hides Jewish refugees for 14 months in the sewers of the Nazi-occupied town of Lvov (former Poland).

Cast

Robert WięckiewiczLeopold Soha
Benno FürmannMundek Margulies
Agnieszka GrochowskaKlara Keller
Maria SchraderPaulina Chiger
Marcin BosakJanek Weiss
Julia KijowskaChaja

