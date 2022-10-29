In Darkness We Live

Not Available

After a bank robbery gone wrong, the Gang drives out of town to hide but they run out of gas on a deserted road and go on foot deep into the woods. There they find an old dilapidated house occupied by a mysterious young Woman and her Grandmother. As they insist on staying, the Grandmother tells them that it is the night if Ang Kumakatok (Those Who Knock), a mythical being who takes away a soul from the occupants of the house they knock in. As the dead of night unfolds, we realize who they all really are and when the knock comes, none of them can run away from an evil that stays in their soul.