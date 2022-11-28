Not Available

Picking up where In Deep leaves off, In Deeper takes it all further with instruction from Peter Hart and top BASI Trainer Mark Jones with Neilsons Ian Davies and the Ski Club of Great Britain's Vanessa Fisher on: How to turn with any style in porridge and breakable crust How to control your speed on a 50?slope. The right way to leap off a cornice How to carve at 50 mph through the loose stuff without wiping out. Created by Acrobat Television, the Ski Club of Great Britain and BASI, this programme gives you expert skiing instruction.