As dogs get older, they can go blind, slow down, or grow weak. But the bond between dogs and their owners only grows stronger as they age, and in their senior years these faithful companions are more precious to the people who care for them than ever. Hard choices loom when dogs near the end, and having to say goodbye is never easy. As these true stories of love and friendship show, there’s nothing quite like the connection between humans and their beloved aging dogs.