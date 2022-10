Not Available

Salvador lives a modest life. He works a 9-to-5 in a cubicle doing some accounting. His life is one of routine, but he has a knack for photography, which he won’t take up more than a hobby. His life decisions come into question once he meets Olivia, a code monkey at the same corporation. Through their budding friendship and a series of events Salvador is forced to answer the question, “Is quitting his day job and taking up photography worth the risk?”