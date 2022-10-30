In Effect 91' NYHC Documentary

Not Available

In Effect is one of the relatively lesser known documentaries about the NYHC scene. It contains live footage and interviews with some of the real, universal HC legends, like Agnostic Front, Cro-Mags, Murphy's Law, Sick of it All and Gorilla Biscuits. What is great about In Effect is that you get to see the different personalities and approaches behind each band (i.e. Cro-Mags' tougher 'bad guy' stance, SOIA's more mature HC approach, Gorilla Biscuits' intellectual straight edge), which has pretty much evolved into different schools of hardcore in all these following years. It's awesome to watch documentaries like this, because you gain some insight of how hardcore really used to be back in the day, before the hype, the style, the tattoos, the rejection of the oldschool by newer schools, and before touring and putting out records was easy as it is today. So... know your hardcore history, enjoy the awesome music and check out these 58 minutes of O.G. NYHC action!