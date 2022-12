Not Available

The Spanish Civil War (1936-39) left a million dead and over 500,000 refugees. Mexico welcomed about 20,000. Among them were the filmmaker's grandparents, parents, and some of their friends. IN EXILE: A FAMILY FILM tells some of the forgotten stories of memory and history -personal accounts that are intertwined with the shared history of Spain and Mexico from the time of Spanish King Alfonso XIII (1874-1923) through the present.