In Flames - Live at Wacken Open Air 2012. German television broadcast of the show. 1 - Jester's Door 2 - Cloud Connected 3 - Where The Dead Ships Dwell 4 - Only For The Weak 5 - Reroute To Remain 6 - Delight And Angers 7 - The Quiet Place 8 - Fear Is The Weakness 9 - Alias 10 - The Mirror's Truth 11 - System 12 - Deliver Us 13 - Take This Life