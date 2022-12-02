In Flowers Paled

Not Available

Jack Northwood and Helen Baer have a lovers' quarrel, and Jack sends her a huge bouquet, in which is placed a penitent plea for forgiveness and a proposal of marriage. In delivery the note works itself into the center of the bouquet and is overlooked by Helen. Jack receiving no reply leaves town, crushes and heartbroken, and is so overwhelmed with grief that he loses all interest in the world and becomes a tramp. Helen cherishes the bouquet as the last gift from her lost lover from whom she has received no word as the years have gone by, and keeps the withered flowers.