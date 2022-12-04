In Focus Memories

Not Available

The video is the re-actualization of a memory, the reproduction of an image that in turn reproduces the reality of an event stuck in memory: when we bring into focus the memory from that moment on it vanishes, leaving only a sense of melancholia and emptiness of the soul. The video is inspired by unknown people’s personal memories and attempts to put them into focus crystallizing the very moment in which everything burst into flames and the memory vanishes. The technique used is the film combustion. Ach combustion is natural and is a unique and unrepeatable act, because the burned frame, even if similar to others, it is none other than itself and represents the instantaneous shot of an unrepeatable moment.