Rakesh (Dev Anand) is a successful architect hired to design dream house for Seth Karamchand (Sujata's father) and Lala Jagannath (Rakesh's father). Sujata (Nutan) and Rakesh are romantically involved but Rakesh finds out that both of his clients cannot stand each other and are infact going to be neighbours. A poignant and entertaining story about love between two individuals and their efforts to patch up between their families.