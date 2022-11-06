1930

In Gay Madrid

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 16th, 1930

Studio

Not Available

Ricardo, a young law student in his home town of Madrid, is a carefree playboy who loves nightclubs and courting pretty girls. His father hopes to instill a more serious attitude in his son by transferring him to a school in the rural town of Santiago. At Santiago, his father's old friend is to be his guardian. When Ricardo arrives at Santiago he joins a fraternity, and continues his carefree lifestyle while serenading and courting his guardian's daughter, Carmina.

Cast

Ramon NovarroRicardo
Dorothy JordanCarmina
Lottice HowellGoytia
Claude KingMarques de Castelar
Eugenie BessererDoña Generosa
William V. MongRivas

