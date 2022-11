Not Available

"By chance someone told me a joke and I found it suitable to adapt and make movie." From this idea came up "In golf we trust". The story shows a superb and foul-mouthed golfer that, after several tries, fails to hit the ball and is furious with his caddy, an innocent-looking boy who faithfully obeys the orders of his employer, despite the abuse to which he is submitted. Unsurprisingly, being a joke, it ends up with a shot funny surprise, obviously not to be revealed.