In Goth Daze 2: Dark Obsessions

1 –Alien Sex Fiend Boneshaker Baby (Promo) 2 –Fields Of The Nephilim Power 3 –Gun Club* Death Party 4 –Hagar The Womb Dressed To Kill 5 –Specimen Kiss Kiss Bang Bang 6 –Inca Babies She Mercenary (Promo) 7 –Christian Death Rome's Distress 8 –NFD Light My Way 9 –Creaming Jesus A Forest 10 –Bone Orchard The Mission 11 –Razed In Black Cyberium On Speed 12 –Ligotage Crime & Passion (Promo) 13 –Lords Of The New Church Dance With Me 14 –Play Dead (2) Sin Of SIns 15 –Cuddly Toys Bring On The Ravers 16 –New Skin New Skin 17 –Skeletal Family Trees 18 –In Excelsis Carnival Of Damocles 19 –Actifed Creation 20 –Love's Crazy Astronauts Feed Me (Promo) 21 –Ghost Dance Deeper Blue (Live Promo) 22 –Switch Blade Symphony* Clown 23 –The Wake (2) Christine 23 –Rubella Ballet Slant & Slide 24 –Andi Sexgang* Assassin Years 25 –Nico (3) Heroes