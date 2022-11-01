In Guantanamo

Not Available

Guantanamo naval base, "Gitmo", covers forty five square miles of Cuba inside an area under a controversial 'permanent lease' to the United States. Since 2002, the base has become synonymous with its detainment facilities for suspected terrorists. Although Barack Obama has given orders for the detention camp to be closed, the facilities remain open to this day. David Miller's quiet, powerful film is the result of three days the filmmaker spent touring the camps in May 2008 as part of a small group of media representatives allowed there. Although the event was presented as a chance to 'see inside' the working of Guantanamo, it was in fact a carefully staged PR exercise designed to yield predictable, stale, controlled media images.