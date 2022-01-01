In Her Footsteps: The Story of Kateri Tekakwitha

Not Available

Beatified by Blessed John Paul II in 1980, Kateri Tekakwitha was proclaimed the first Native woman saint by Pope Benedict XVI on October 21, 2012. This moving documentary takes us on a journey from Upstate New York State to Montreal and Kahnawake; from Washington State to New Mexico, as we follow St. Kateri's incredible journey of deep faith, heroic sacrifice and love of Christ. Featuring many people who have been touched by her -including the little boy who received the miraculous healing that led to her canonization, this splendid film shows that no one is too simple or too young to follow Christ.